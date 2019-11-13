DDC visits Tral, pays tributes to Guru Nanak Dev

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: District Development Commissioner Pulwama Dr Raghav Langer on Tuesday visited Saimoh, Shikargah and Nazneenpora Gurduwara of Tral where he paid obeisance to Sri Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th Birth Anniversary.

DDC congratulated the whole Sikh community and said that Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji has emphasized oneness of whole humanity and was known for his wisdom and spiritual teachings.

On the occasion, locals demanded washrooms, adequate water supply for Gurduwara and approach road to Shamshaan Gath at Saimoh. DDC assured locals that all genuine demands will be resolved on priority basis.

Later, DDC also took stock of under construction Chan Kitar road, Satoora Road, Dobiwan and Shaldraben Bridge. He directed concerned agencies to expedite the execution of work on these roads and bridges for timely completion so that the people from these areas will get benefitted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Tral, AEE R&B, Revenue officials and other concerned were present on the occasion.