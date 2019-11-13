DDC visits Sonawari, assesses Horticulture damages

STATE TIMES NEWS BANDIPORA: District Development Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza on Tuesday visited Sonawari Sub-Division and assessed the damages caused by snowfall to the orchards. On the occasion, he directed the officers to complete the survey of damages at earliest so that steps can be taken to compensate the losses. He asked different line departments to maintain close coordination while conducting survey of horticulture and agriculture sectors. DDC Bandipora also reviewed the power scenario and directed to restore the power supply at earliest. He said that power has been restored in maximum areas in Sonawari sub-division and more than ten feeders have been charged while work is in progress to restore other feeders as well. Later, DDC visited several hospitals and health centres in Hajin, Sumbal, Nesbal, Saderkoot and Ajas to take stock of the healthcare facilities being provided to the patients. He interacted with the patients, attendants and the hospital staff. They apprised the DDC about the facilities being provided to them in the hospital.
