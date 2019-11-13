DDC visits Guru Harkrishan Dev Gurdwara

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: District Development Commissioner, Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai on Tuesday visited Guru Harkrishan Devji Gurudwara, Shogpora where main function was held in District Budgam to celebrate the birthday of 550th Prakashpurab of Guru Nanak Devji.

On the occasion, the DDC greeted the Sikh Community and laid emphasis on propagating his message of peace and harmony for prosperity of the society.

He also said the teachings of Guru Nanak Devji who himself was an apostle of peace and brotherhood need to be followed in true spirit to get rid of social evils from the society.

The DDC assured Sikh community that issues related to development of their villages shall be taken up with the relevant quarters for early redressal. He said that a proper action plan would be formulated to address issues related to construction of roads, round the clock supply of electricity and potable water on war footing.

He directed concerned Naib Tehsildar to take the demarcation of Gurudwara at Shogpora on priority and ensure work on the same is completed within the stipulated time period.

Meanwhile, Sikh Community expressed its gratitude to the District Administration for its support and arrangements put in place at Gurudwara for hassle-free celebration of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji.