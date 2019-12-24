DDC visits G&B Boys Hostel Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh today visited Gujjar & Bakerwal Boys Hostel Rajouri to take stock of functioning of hostel and amenities available for inmates.

The DDC was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Bilal Mir besides other district officers. Hostel Warden briefed the DDC about the functioning of the hostel. Students of the hostel informed the DDC about technically snagged television of mess room, defunct inverter and shortage of winter warmth bedding.

DDC sanctioned funds for purchase and installation of a power backup unit and inverter for the hostel and directed the concerned authorities to initiate the process for the same at the earliest. He also asked Hostel Warden to install the television at hostel mess and telecast events meant for education exposure of students. DDC also handed over one hundred quilts to the hostel inmates. He advised the students to study with utmost dedication and zeal to achieve their goal in life.