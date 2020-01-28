DDC Udhampur reviews implementation of district environment plan

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla today convened a meeting with officers of various departments to review the implementation of District Environment Plan in the district. DDC, who is also the chairman of District level Environment Committee, informed that the action plan aimed at improving overall parameters of environment in the district which included improving the disposal of solid waste, bio medical waste management, community participation and mass awareness, industrial pollution control, conservation of water bodies, prevention of illegal sand mining and enforcement of environment polices etc.

DDC asked the concerned officers to submit their plan as per the guidelines of National Green Tribunal. DDC further directed to the District Mineral Officer for controlling illegal mining activities and to cease vehicles involved in illegal mining. DDC asked the officers to generate awareness regarding segregation of solid waste in the district. DDC asked the Tehsildar to identify the land for dumping of solid waste besides CEO Municipality was asked to deal with modalities for wet waste management on the pattern of the BOOT technology. He asked EO Ramnagar and Chenani to install kill waste machine and aware the people about segregation of waste in their respective areas. DDC exhorted to clean the Devika River with the participation and involvement of public and all allied departments. DDC asked CMO Udhampur to check the disposal of Bio medical waste generated by private clinics and ensure its proper disposal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Gurvinderjeet Singh, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, DFO Territorial, Shavaita Jandial, IAS Probationer, Faz- Lul -Haseeb , Assistant Commissioner Development, Mushtaq Choudhary, District Information Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Santosh Kotwal, EO Ramnagar and Chenani, Medical Officer, Dr. Priya and other officers of different departments were present in the meeting.