DDC Udhampur inspects developmental works at Devika Ghat

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar on Wednesday inspected the status and progress of developmental works under execution at and in vicinity of Devika Ghat, here.

During the visit, DDC inspected construction work of cremation shed and also visited the site of natural Water bodies.

The DDC also interacted with the people and asked them to stop polythene use to avoid pollution of Devika and added that there is complete ban on bathing with soap in the sacred Devika River.

Later, he also inspected the newly functional six toilets in Devika River for the convenience of general public which were non-functional since long.

He also asked the people to come forward and cooperate with district administration in rejuvenating Devika which is the lifeline of the district.

Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Santosh Kotwal and other officers of various departments besides prominent citizen were present on the occasion.