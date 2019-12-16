DDC Udhampur finalises annual action plan under JJM

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla convened a meeting with officers of various departments to finalize the annual action plan under Jal Jeevan Mission on the theme ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’.

The meeting was attended by SE PHE Circle Udhampur, Kuldip Badyal, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Assistant Commissioner Development, Mushtaq Chowdhary, District Information Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, Executive Engineer, PHE Mechanical, Taj Chowdhary, Chief Education Officer, P.D Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. K.C Dogra, Chief Agriculture Officer, Satish Bhagat and other senior officers of different departments.

Detailed discussions were held on various issues regarding effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in the district like finalization of annual action plan, preparation of DPRs for all the schemes and preparation of IEC plan.

While addressing the meeting, the DDC stressed that Jal Jeevan Mission is centrally sponsored scheme launched with objective to provide100 per cent tap water to all households. DDC asked the concerned departments to constitute village level water sanitation committees and submit detail within five days.

DDC asked PHE department to submit DPR of Narsoo, Sewna and Latti block while ACD was asked to sensitize BDOs and all PRIs about the JJM scheme and ensure that plans are framed in gram sabhas.

Meeting was informed that all the households in Udhampur district would get water connections by 30th October, 2020 and in first phase 03 blocks Latti, Narsoo and Sewna will get water connections by March 2020.