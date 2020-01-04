DDC Udhampur discusses R-Day 2020 arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Development Commissioner Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla today convened a meeting of district officers of various departments to discuss the arrangements for celebration of Republic day function 2020 at District Head Quarter Udhampur.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Omparkash Pandey, AD SKPA Mohan Lal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Gurvinderjeet Singh, GM DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, ACR, Viqar Giri, DIO, besides Executive Engineers of PWD, PDD, PHE, District Heads of Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, PDD, Youth Services and Sports, Education, Transport, Municipality, Colleges and Higher Secondary Schools, and other senior officers from Civil Administration, Police, and CRPF attended the meeting.

Detailed discussions were held on various issues regarding seating arrangement, barricading, security, traffic regulation, drinking water and power supply, sanitation, first-aid, deployment of buses, PAS and fire-tenders, transport, and refreshment to students participating in the National function were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC asked all officers to put in place all the necessary arrangements well in time for the smooth and enthusiastic celebrations of the National event. DDC stressed upon the officers of various departments to participate in the function with great zeal and enthusiasm and work in close coordination with full dedication to make the National function a grand success. He called upon the officers and employees of all departments to remain present at the venue, on the day of function.

It was decided in the meeting that the main function would be organized in the premises of Government Degree College for Boys, Udhampur. The function would start with the Shehnai Vadan programme at 6 AM in the morning by the Information department. It was further decided in the meeting that contingents from Police, NCC, and different colleges and schools would participate in the march past.

Various themes based cultural programmes reflecting on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ayushman Bharat, Sakoon -e- Awam, Jal Jeevan Mission would also be presented by the students on the occasion. All the officers were directed to illuminate the Government offices and highlight the government schemes launched by the Government on the day of function. In this regard ACD & ACR were asked to check the illumination of Government buildings on 24th and 25th of January.

Forest department was directed to provide plants sapling for distribution to best performers. The DDC directed the Xens PHE, PDD and R&B to ensure seating, barricading and drinking water arrangements, besides uninterrupted power supply at the function site. The Chief Executive Officer, Municipality was asked to maintain cleanliness in the town as well as at the venue. Regarding First aid arrangements, the Chief Medical Officer was directed to ensure the deployment of one ambulance along with a team of Doctors and necessary medicine till the end of function.

District Police and Traffic Police would ensure security and traffic management in the town. While discussing the Transport arrangements for public, the DDC directed ARTO to ensure the arrangement of sufficient number of buses so that a large number of people turn up for the Republic Day celebrations.

DDC also constituted different committees like Rehearsal Reception Committee, Illumination Committee, Contingent selection committee for the successful celebration of the national function.