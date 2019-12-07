DDC Udhampur discusses beautification plan

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla today chaired a meeting with officers of different department to discuss the beautification plan of the district.

Threadbare discussions were held on various issues pertaining to construction of Rotary and view point at Omara Morh, pass way at Sailan Talab, alternate plan for parking of vehicles and development of theme park at Devika ghat.

DDC asked Municipality Department to widen the road at Omara Morh besides construction of view point at Omara by-pass and explore the possibility of Rotary Chowk with aesthetic look.

He asked the PHE for immediate shifting of PHE utilities for construction of theme park at Devika Ghat. He also asked the concerned officers to constitute a committee of three members and conducts field visits for identification of more parking spaces in the town. BRO was directed to fill potholes from Domail to MH Chowk. DDC emphasized that there will be no rehri and farhi zone from Gole Market to Slathia Chowk Udhampur. For the beautification of Udhampur city DDC said that a theme park with state of art infrastructure will be constructed at Devika Ghat with sufficient parking facility. District Police, Traffic Police, Motor Vehicle Department and CEO Municipality were directed to conduct joint drives for traffic decongestion in the city.

Among others, Additional District Development Commissioner Ashok Kumar, President Municipality Dr. Yogeshwar Gupta, Chief Planning Officer Rajeev Bhushan, ARTO Rachna Sharma, Tehsildar Mohit Gupta, CEO Municipality Santosh Kotwal, AD Planning Anil Sharma and other officers were present in the meeting.