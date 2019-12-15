DDC tours Bhadarwah, reviews snow clearance works

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode conducted extensive tour of Bhaderwah town to inspect snow clearance works, besides reviewing other essential services.

DDC was accompanied by senior officials of district administration during his tour. DDC visited various inner routes of the town, like Teligarh road, Hospital road, Chamba road etc.

The DDC directed Mechanical Engineering Department to ensure snow clearance on all the roads especially those leading to important installations like hospitals etc.

Reviewing the electricity, water & ration supply, traffic movement and other essential services, DDC passed strict instructions to the concerned officers to ensure prompt and hassle free services to the public so that they do not face any inconvenience during snowfall.

He also informed that a control room 24X7 has been established in the premises of DC office and individuals can register their grievances by dialling toll free numbers 9906320997 & 18001807122.