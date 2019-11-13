DDC takes stock of snowfall damage to orchards

STATE TIMES NEWSGANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of district to assess the damage caused to orchards due to heavy snowfall. He visited Shuhama, Bakura, Wakura and various other areas of the district. The DDC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Baba, Chief Horticulture Officer Ganderbal and various other officers of concerned departments. The DDC was informed that teams have already been deputed at Tehsil and block level to assess the losses caused due recent snowfall. During the visit, the DDC interacted with the orchardists who apprised him about the damage caused to their orchards due to snowfall.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Lata Mangeshkar’s condition critical, slowly improving’
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
Crystal Reed to star in ‘Escape The Field’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper