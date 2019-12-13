DDC takes stock of post snowfall situation, directs for restoration of roads

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode along with the team of officers on Friday conducted an extensive tour of various areas of Doda town and took stock of post snowfall situation including snow clearance, connectivity, restoration of power, water supply, availability of ration and other essential commodities.

ACR Doda Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani, Tehsildar Doda Shabir Ahmed Malik,Dy. Registrar Cooperatives and I/C EO MC Doda Adil Iqbal Lone, President MC Doda Ved Prakash Gupta alongwith Vice President and Counsellors of MC Doda, besides officials FCS&CA, PWD accompanied the DDC during the visit.

During the tour, DDC visited old bus stand, Nehru Chowk, Mohalla Batti, Irfan Abad, Astan, Barath road and New Bus stand where locals apprised him about the problems being faced by them amid harsh weather conditions.

DDC said that all major roads in the district including Doda Bhadarwah have been cleared and men & machinery of beacon is on task, while in higher areas men and machinery is on job to make the roads through for the general public.

Regarding restoration of electricity, DDC said that 60-70 percent of electric supply has been restored and PDD department is working on war foot basis for restoration of electricity.

He said that there is sufficient stock of essential commodities including LPG, ration, medicines and drugs in the district,besides he said a control room has been established in the premises of DC office and the people of the district can register their grievances 24/7 by dialling a landline number i.e 9906320997.

He impressed upon officers to remain available for the public for early redressal of their grievances.