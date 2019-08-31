DDC takes stock of GMC works, asks for timely execution

STATE TIMES NEWS

Kathua: In order to review the progress of various infrastructures being executed and milestone achieved for completion of GMC building, DDC, Dr. Raghav Langer visited the building site and took stock of various ongoing works.

The DDC was accompanied by Principal GMC, Dr. Suleman Choudhary, CMO, Dr. Ashok Choudhary, Dy Dir(Planning) GMC, Babu Ram Sharma, Administrative Officer GMC, Rahul Gupta and Engineers of PWD, PHE, EM&RE, STD and JKPCC department.

During joint inspection of the newly upcoming building of GMC it was observed by the DDC that there is no provision of Auditorium in the DPR already framed by the consultant and it was directed by the DDC to include Auditorium in the revised DPR with sitting capacity of 400 students.

The DDC also sought revised electrical drawing from Executive Engineer, PWD(R&B) Electric Division Jammu indicating electrical points where Air Conditioning system has to be installed in the Administrative building, Boys Hostel, Girls Hostel and other buildings.

Dr. Langer also directed the Executive Engineer, EM&RE Div Kathua to erect 11 KV feeder and Sub Station at the identified spot of the GMC building and Executive Engineer, STD Div III Kathua was directed to provide 66/11 KV, 5 MVA at receiving station along with 66 KV line.

The joint inspection team also decided that the additional land adjoining to GMC building may be acquired in view of future expansion of the college.

The Executive Engineer, PWD was directed to furnish a checklist of all the deficiencies observed by him in the execution of GMC building so that the same shall be rectified beforehand.

The DDC also visited the Sarai building which has been proposed for boys hostel of GMC but found the building to be incomplete. He directed the Engineers of the JKPCC to execute the balance works of the building and the remaining works immediately.

During the visit to ANMT School and Girls Hostel building, DDC found the building in a shabby condition and directed the Executive Engineer PWD to prepare an estimate for renovation/improvement of the building beside Executive Engineer PDD was directed to provide special line immediately to the Girls Hostel.

While visiting the building of Associated Hospital, DDC directed the Executive Engineer, PWD to prepare a detailed expansion plan to accommodate 300 beds in the Associated Hospital building.

DDC asked all the executing agencies to complete all the works amounting to Rs. 139 Crore, pertaining to upcoming GMC building including the landscaping before April 2020 so that the next academic session can be started from the new building. He also directed the Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital to maintain hygiene and sanitation around the Hospital building.