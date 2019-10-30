DDC takes stock of developmental works at Unani College

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: The District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan on Tuesday visited Government Unani Medical College Nawabagh Ganderbal to take the stock of developmental works.

DDC was accompanied by ADDC, Shafqat Iqbal, SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, ADC, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Executive Engineer PHE, Tehsildar Wakura, officials from Housing Board, nodal officer Unani Medical College besides other concerned officers.

During the visits DDC took round of all blocks including Hospital building, academic building and inspects the progress of construction works.

The DDC was informed that the construction work of Unani Medical College, executed by J&K Housing Board with total cost of Rs 32.50 crore, is in final stage. It was also revealed that 22.25 crore has been released while an amount of Rs 9 crore stands approved under Languishing Projects.

While inspecting the Hospital building, the DDC directed the executing agency to complete all pending and urged the nodal officer to complete all preparations for starting of OPD services in the Hospital at an earliest.

DDC directed the executing agency for developing internal and approaching roads to the hospital. He also directed the Tehsildar Wakura for demarcation of land in-coordination with executing agency and Nodal Officer so that work on remaining fencing is expedited.

Later, DDC along with ADDC and ADC visited several examination centres to take stock of arrangements and process of Board examination.

During his visit to examination centers the DDC interacted with the heads of institution and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the concerned institutions.

Pertinently, the class 10th examination for students of Kashmir and winter zone of Jammu has commenced today for which 27 centers for 10th Board exams at 21 locations and 15 centers for 12th Board exams were set up at 12 locations across the district in different education institutions.