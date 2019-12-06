DDC takes action against absentees during B2V2

STATE TIMES NEWS KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana took cognizance over the absenteeism of employees from their legitimate duties during B2V2 programme and issued an order for withholding of honorarium of anganwari workers of AWC’s Ohli, Haddar, Bachi Basti (Shandri) besides all staff members/ teachers/masters posted in PS Shishalan placed under suspension with immediate effect and they will remain attached in the same school till further orders. DDC issued the order after Visiting Officer submitted the report that the said employees were absent from their legitimate duties in Panchayat Shandri and Renaie-A during B2V2. DDC directed PO ICDS Kishtwar to seek an explanation from the employees within two days for not performing their legitimate duties. He also directed DSWO Kishtwar to conduct in depth enquiry into the matter and furnish the fact finding report along-with his views, comments and recommendations. He further instructed the Visiting Officer of Panchayat Renaie-A to update him about the attendance of the said staff on daily basis.
