DDC stresses for prioritising Power, Health sectors in Gram Panchayat Plan

STATE TIMES NEWS

KUPWARA: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Anshul Garg, today asked all Chairpersons of Block Development Council (BDC)of the district to prioritise work plan under Gram Panchayat Plan in such a way that crucial sectors like power and health could be focussed and funds utilized in a proper way.

The DDC was addressing a joint meeting of BDC Chairpersons, District Officers, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE and PDD, Block Development Officers and Block Medical Officers.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad Lone, Joint Director Planning, Abdul Majeed were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues relating to the formulation of action plan submitted by BDC Chairpersons, installation of Drop Boxes in all Panchayat Ghars, improvement of LT Network, installation of poles and solar street lights in the district.

It was given out that 253 works of PDD, RDD and PHE have been taken up at an estimated cost of Rs.5 crore under Back to Village Programme Phase 1st out of which Rs.4.28 crore have been expended and 166 works completed while 87 works are in progress.