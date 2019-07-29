DDC starts Panchayat level chess, carrom competitions

STATE TIMES NEWS

KULGAM: DDC Kulgam Dr Shamim Ahmad Wani on Monday started Panchayat level chess and carrom competitions at Government Higher Secondary School Devsar, here.

The programme was organised by District Youth Services and Sports Office Kulgam in collaboration with J&K State Sports Council and the Rural Development Department.

Deputy CEO Kulgam Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Tehsildar Devsar, Ab Rasheed, Principal HSS Devsar Mohammad Ayob, DYSSO Kulgam Noor Ul Haq and other officers and officials along with students and people from the adjacent area were present in the function.

DDC said that the main aim of such programmes is to nourish the sports talent and such programmes are also of vital importance for the development of team spirit and leadership qualities among the youth who are the future of the nation.

DYSSO said that the competition is being held in all Panchayats of 11 blocks of district and 40 students from every Panchayat are participating in chess and carrom competitions. He added that the winning students will get access to District Level competitions and later the winning team at the district level will represent the district at State-level competitions. The inaugural functions were also held at other blocks and at block Kund, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ghulam Hassan Sheikh kickstarted the championship at Government Higher Secondary School Razloo Kund.

As many as 60 children participated in the championship. At block D. K. Marg ACR Kulgam Mir Imtiyaz ul Aziz inaugurated the event at Government Higher Secondary School D.K Marg while in a similar inaugural event held at Nihama Higher Secondary School which was started by ACD Kulgam Mohammad Imran Khan and SDM Noorabad Umer Shafi Pandith inaugurated the event at Government Higher Secondary School Khull.