DDC Shopian meets civil society members, reviews dev works

STATE TIMES NEWS

SHOPIAN: District Development Commissioner Shopian Choudhary Mohammad Yasin on Wednesday toured Zainapora, Imamsahib, Chitragam and adjoining areas of the district and interacted with civil society members there to take stock of essential services delivery and ongoing development works.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Executive Engineers R&B, and other concerned officers and officials accompanied the DDC.

At Zainapora, the DDC held a meeting with officers of Zainapora, Chitragam, Barbugh, Imamsahib, Hermain tehsils and discussed position of delivery of essential services in these areas.

The DDC also interacted with the civil society members and sought their cooperation in pacing up developmental scenario. The civil society members raised several developmental issues and other grievances and discussed in detail the problems being faced by them.

The DC gave them a patient hearing and assured that all of the projected issues would be addressed in a phased manner. He also passed on spot directions to the concerned officers to maintain close liaison with the local community so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.

During the tour, DDC directed the concerned officers to conduct the field visits and hold public meetings regularly in their jurisdiction to address public grievances on priority.