DDC Shopian inspects snow clearance operations on Mughal Road

STATE TIMES NEWS

SHOPIAN: District Development Commissioner Shopian, Choudhary Mohammad Yasin on Tuesday visited Zaznar along the Mughal Road to inspect ongoing snow clearance operations.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Shopian Mohammad Saleem Malik, Chief Engineer Mughal Road Project Abdul Majeed Khan, Executive Engineer Mughal Roads Division Shopian D K Kaith, AEE, Manzoor Ahmad, Executive Engineer Mohammad Ismail, AEE Mechanical Ansar Hamid, AE Fayaz Ahmad and other concerned officers accompanied the DDC.

The DDC directed the concerned to expedite the snow clearance operations so that the road is thrown open for vehicular traffic soon.

On the occasion, DDC also stressed on developing wayside amenities like bio-degradable separate toilets for commuters and refreshment points along the Mughal Road especially at Peer Ki Gali so that the historical road can be fully utilized as alternate link between Jammu region and Kashmir valley.

“Keeping in view the regular incidents of landslides resulting blockage of National Highway, the historical Mughal Road must be utilized properly which needs coordination from all the concerned departments, the DDC said.