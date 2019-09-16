DDC sensitises Sarpanchs for BDC Elections

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In order to sensitize the Sarpanchs regarding elections to Block Development Councils, District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today held a meeting with the concerned officers and Sarpanchs of all Panchayats of the district here today.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development, senior officers and Sarpanchs of various panchayats.

The Sarpanchs were made aware about various aspects of the elections besides their role and responsibility in the process.

The DDC directed the Sarpanchs to verify their electoral rolls so that the elections can be conducted in a smooth manner. He asked the officers involved in the election process to put their best efforts to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the district.

DDC said that these elections will ensure supervision and monitoring of various developmental schemes, administrative and technical guidance of panchayats and periodic reviews of their work. It will help supervise plans relating to agriculture, rural development and animal husbandry, social forestry, education and public health and other affiliated sectors and thus help in achieving the goal of Bottom Up planning.

Additional SP Liyaqat Ali assured that fool proof security shall be provided to the contesting candidates during the elections.