DDC Samba reviews SSB exam arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: District Development Commissioner, S Rajinder Singh Tara on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preparations for forthcoming service selection board examination for general line teachers on 20th May in the district. DDC appointed magistrates and observers for smooth conduct of examination.

He further directed that designated magistrates will ensure lifting of examination material from strong room and handing over to the head of institutions before examination and collection of same form examination centre to strong room under their supervision.

He also directed school heads to provide conducive environment to the candidates with provision of adequate seating, lighting and drinking water arrangements.

Other officers who were present in the meeting were ACR Waseem Raja, JKSSB district coordinator, Member of JKSSB, SDMs, District officers, Tehsildars and representatives from various educational institutions.