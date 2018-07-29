DDC Samba reviews implementation of Khelo India

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: District Development Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan on Saturday convened a meeting of district officers and reviewed the implementation of Khelo India.

DDC constituted a district level committee comprising DYSSO as Nodal Officer for effective implementation of Khelo India Scheme.

While reviewing the functioning of Youth and Sports sector, DDC directed the concerned officer to prepare a plan for implementation of ‘Sports for Peace and Development’, a vertical scheme of Khelo India in order to achieve the objective of the scheme. DDC impressed upon the officers to encourage the youth and students to participate in sports activities for their overall physical development. It was decided in the meeting that six games per block will be selected on the basis of interest shown by the sports person in that particular game.

ADDC Pawan Magotra, ASP, ACD, CEO, DYSSO, officers of Army, CRPF, besides other concerned were present in the meeting.