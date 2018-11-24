DDC reviews status of languishing projects

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the status of various languishing projects in the district.

Discussion was held on various development works during the meeting attended by officers and engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD, Tourism, Irrigation & Flood Control, and RDD.

Taking note of languishing projects under PWD, it was informed that a total of 16 bridges and 61 roads for district Rajouri have been approved in the languishing projects. The amount released for bridges is Rs 27.62 crore and Rs 97.97 core for the roads.

While taking stock of PHE sector, it was said that a total of 32 schemes stand approved in the languishing projects and the total amount released for the approved schemes is Rs 30.93 crore.

Similarly, on the I&FC front, it was informed that 13 schemes stand approved in the languishing projects. The amount released for the schemes is Rs 9.36 core.

The DDC took scheme wise review of projects undertaken by different departments and funded under the languishing projects.

It was informed in the meeting that the work on all the approved bridges has been started and the other projects are in different phases of executions.

A detailed discussion was held on various issues related to the effective implementation of core development schemes in the district. The DDC directed the concerned officers to gear up their men and machinery for effective and timely completion of developmental projects.

DDC instructed the officers to expedite the pace of works and complete the ongoing projects within the stipulated time period. He emphasized upon the officers to ensure quality and timely completion of all projects. He also directed officers to ensure field visit to check the quality of works and remove bottlenecks, if any.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development Rajouri Akhter Qazi, SE PHE, Exen PWD Rajouri/Nowshera, Exen PHE Rajouri, Exen PDD, Exen Rajouri Development Authority, Assistant Director Planning Bilal Mir and Rakesh Sharma.