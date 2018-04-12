DDC reviews progress under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan

Share Share 0 Share 0

UDHAMPUR: District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Ravinder Kumar on Thursday held a meeting with district officers to review the status of implementation of different centrally sponsored schemes under Gram Swaraj Abhijan in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Arvind Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Development, Angrez Singh, SDM Ramnagar, Farrukh Qazi, PO ICDS, Rimpy Ohri, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. K C Dogra, Chief Executive Officer Municipality, Santosh Kotwal, CHO, CAO, DPO and other district & sectoral officers.

During the meeting, the DDC took extensive review of various social security schemes launched by the Government of India like Ujjwala, Soubhagya, Ujjala, Jan Dhan Yojana, Jewan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Suraksha Bima Yojan, Mission Indira Dhanush etc in detail and its implementation by the respective departments.

DDC directed all the officers to work in close coordination and make the people aware regarding various social security schemes launched for the welfare of the common masses.

He stressed upon the officers to ensure that these centrally sponsored schemes would be implemented by their respective departments in letter and spirit and directed them to provide all the essential services to the people in a time bound manner.

The DDC further directed the officers to conduct regular field visits and hold camps in the remote and far-flung areas so that the people can avail maximum benefits of these schemes.