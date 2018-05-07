DDC reviews progress on ring road

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: District Development Commissioner Samba, Rajinder Singh Tara on Monday visited Patti to inspect the pace of progress of ring road project.

The DDC Samba also took a detailed review of the project at a meeting of the concerned officers. He directed officials of the department to expedite the work of ongoing project.

Meanwhile, the DDC also listened to the issues of the locals and directed the concerned department to take measures for meeting the demands projected by the locals.