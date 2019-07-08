DDC reviews progress on PMGSY, languishing projects in Ganderbal

STATE TIMES News

GANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan on Monday convened a meeting of concerned officers and executing agencies to review the progress made on Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects and various other ongoing languishing projects in the district in separate meetings here.

A detailed review of ongoing projects, including Financial and Physical achievements, was taken in the meeting.

ExEn PMGSY briefed the meeting about schemes sanctioned and achievements till date in the district. He informed that 107 programmes are sanctioned out of which 64 are achieved, the total amount sanctioned is Rs 22297.22 lakh out of which Rs 12037.59 lakh has been spent, besides 295.7 km length of the road is sanctioned and 188.71 km has been completed. During the meeting threadbare discussions were held regarding various issues hampering the progress of languishing projects which are under execution of several agencies including PHE, R&B, JKPCC, SICOP and Housing Board.

DDC sought the physical as well as financial progress from the concerned executing agencies of all the languishing projects. He also reviewed the technical sanctioning, administrative approval, tendering progress and uploading of bills of several projects.

The DDC impressed upon the officers to speed up the pace of work on these projects and ensure the completion of the languishing projects within the stipulated time frame.

The DDC directed the concerned authorities for resolving the pendency of issues and removing bottlenecks if any on priority so that execution of roads and projects shall not be delayed. He further exhorted them to put in their best efforts to achieve the targets within a fixed timeline.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Shafqat Iqbal, CPO, Anika Mushtaq, Principal GDC Ganderbal, executive engineers of PMGSY, R&B and PHE and other concerned officers.

Another batch of 304 Haj pilgrims leave for Saudi Arabia

n STATE TIMES news

BUDGAM: According to the State Haj Committee, 304 HujajKiram, 170 male and 134 female on Monday left for Saudi Arabia in two Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport. The Haj Pilgrims were seen off at the airport by the members of District Administration Budgam, Haj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned. Today was the fifth batch of departure schedule which commenced from 04.07.2019.

Bus safety rules; schools asked to

submit compliance report by July 15

n STATE TIMES news

SRINAGAR: District Magistrate Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Monday directed all schools in the district to submit a report indicating compliance with June 26 order directing strict adherence to bus safety rules.

In a communication, all schools operating in the district have been asked to submit the said compliance report by July 15.

It may be recalled that the June 26 order while making them responsible for adherence thereto and violations thereof directed school principals to ensure compliance with all relevant rules and Supreme Court guidelines aimed at ensuring safety of students while on their way to and from schools.

The order containing a range of relevant instructions – including that to concerned authorities asked to seize all such vehicles as found violating any of the relevant guidelines or instructions as stated in this order – was said to have become imperative in view of growing complaints and reports of overloading among other forms of negligence in school buses putting lives of children on board in risk.

Meanwhile the public in general and parents of school children in particular in Srinagar have again been urged to report instances of violations of the order to DM’s office assuring of immediate and strict action under law against schools whose buses are found violating any of the bus safety rules or instructions contained in the order.