DDC reviews progress on district CAPEX budget, CSSs

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: District Development Commissioner, O P Bhagat, today chaired a meeting of district officers to review progress on district CAPEX budget 2019-20 and Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The meeting was attended by ADC, Ghanshyam Singh, ACD, Sukhpal Singh, CPO, Uttam Singh, Executive Engineers of PWD, PHE, REW, PDD, CEO, DFO, EOs of Urban Local bodies and other district officers.

The DDC reviewed physical and financial achievements in detail being recorded by the Education, PWD, PHE, PDD, RDD, Health, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Forest, Agriculture, Horticulture and other departments under district plan and CSSs.

DDC impressed upon the officers to focus on expeditious execution of development works for timely completion. He further directed them to submit expenditure report on fortnightly basis for effective monitoring by the authorities at ground level.

DDC reviewed the department and schemes wise status of allocation and release of funds. He directed the officers to achieve 100 per cent targets set under district CAPEX budget and different flagship schemes.

Meanwhile, various other issues were discussed in the meeting including convergence plan, MGNREGA, functioning and construction of School buildings, plantation and ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign.