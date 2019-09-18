DDC reviews progress of PMGSY projects

State Times News

KATHUA: District Development Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer today reviewed physical and financial progress under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) projects, here at a meeting.

Land compensation cases, progress of forest land transfer cases, alignment issues, submission of red accounts & status of PMGSY-II and PMGSY-III in the district were discussed in detail.

The meeting was attended by CPO, Uttam Singh, DFO Kathua, Rahul Singh, DFO Basohli, Ashwani Kumar, XEN PMGSY, Z A Shapoo besides AEEs, JEs of PMGSY Department.

It was informed that against 122 sanctioned Schemes 46 have been completed connecting 202 habitations and achieving length of 383 Kms in PMGSY Div. Billawar.

Similarly, in respect of PMGSY Div Kathua, against 134 sanctioned Schemes, 66 have been completed connecting 104 habitations and achieving a length of 292 Kms.

Forest land transfer issues were also deliberated in the meeting. The concerned DFOs and Executive Engineers, PMGSY were enjoined upon to follow the forest land transfer cases closely and ensure that these are settled before October 31, 2019. The DDC impressed upon the Engineers to personally visit the work sites to ensure that quality parameters and time line in execution of the projects are adhered to.

Meanwhile, the meeting was informed that DPRs of roads under PMGSY-II stands submitted to STA for scrutiny. The DDC exhorted upon the officers to work with zeal and dedication for achieving the timelines for completion of the projects. The XENs were directed to impose the liquidated damages to the defaulting contactors.

DDC also asked the Executive Engineer, PMGSY to construct one road of 2-5 KM length having 10-12 % of shredded plastic so that plastic waste can be recycled.