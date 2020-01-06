DDC reviews progress of National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode chaired a meeting of the concerned officers to review the progress and implementation of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP) in the district.

The meeting was attended by CMO Doda, Member Secretary DTS, MS DH Doda, BMO’s besides by the other concerned officials of the District Tuberculosis Society.

During the meeting, the DDC was apprised about the achievements made under the aforementioned program across the district during the previous year besides the number of cases found positive and treated under the program through a powerpoint presentation. DDC, who is also the Chairman of the District Tuberculosis Society, shows overall dissatisfaction in the implementation of the program which now aims at total elimination of the tuberculosis rather to control which was earlier target of the program. He also exhorted upon the concerned authorities to work in synergy with the BMO’s and reframe the targets at block level so that actual position will come to know and action plan can be framed accordingly in this regard. DDC also took stock of infrastructure requirements and reviewed the DBT status under Nikshay Poshan Yojana.