DDC reviews progress of MGNREGA works

STATE TIMES NEWS PULWAMA: District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer on Sunday convened a meeting to review the progress achieved under MGNREGA scheme in the district. The meeting was informed that under MGNREGA 612 works have been completed during the current fiscal, whereas 782 works are under execution. It was said that the target labour budget in the district during current fiscal was 15 lakh man-days amounting to Rs 50.085 crore including material component. The DDC directed the concerned to expedite pace on all under execution projects for their completion within the stipulated timeframe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Health camp organised at Ved Mandir
Every second matters during heart attack: Dr Sushil
Congenital heart problems can be detected before birth: Dr Rajat
Violence against peaceful protesters wrong in thriving democracy, says Priyanka Chopra
Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya to star in Shakun Batra’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper