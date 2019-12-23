DDC reviews progress of MGNREGA works

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer on Sunday convened a meeting to review the progress achieved under MGNREGA scheme in the district.

The meeting was informed that under MGNREGA 612 works have been completed during the current fiscal, whereas 782 works are under execution.

It was said that the target labour budget in the district during current fiscal was 15 lakh man-days amounting to Rs 50.085 crore including material component. The DDC directed the concerned to expedite pace on all under execution projects for their completion within the stipulated timeframe.