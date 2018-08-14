DDC reviews progress of major infrastructure projects

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday reviewed status of upcoming mega projects in different parts of this border district.

Chairing a meeting, the DC reviewed pace of progress on road projects being executed by BRO besides those being executed by J&K Housing Board and J&K Police Housing Corporation.

The meeting was attended by CPO A H Choudhary, Executive Engineers of J&K PHC and J&K HB and GREF representatives.

It was informed that two major projects including Rs 5 Cr GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) Training School and Hostel Block at Rajouri and Rs 2.30 Cr ANM (Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery) Training School and Hostel Block at Thanamandi are being executed by J&K PHC. The DDC pointed out slow pace of work on GNM building and impressed upon the concerned to mobilise men and machinery for speeding up work.

The meeting reviewed progress on projects being executed by J&K Housing Board including GDC building Kalakote, Girls Hostel at GDC Rajouri, Eklavya Model Residential School at Rajouri, G&B Boys Hostel at Koteranka, additional accommodation and construction of first floor at PHC Manjakote.

While directing the concerned to meet completion deadline of all projects to avoid cost overrun, the DDC exhorted upon adherence to quality specifications. It was also decided that weekly progress reports on all projects shall be submitted to DDC’s office for proper monitoring.

The meeting also discussed up-gradation, strengthening and resurfacing work of all major GREF roads in the district. The concerned was directed to complete remaining resurfacing work of Jammu-Poonch National highway, installation of road safety features like cat eyes, crash barriers etc alongside National Highway and proper maintenance of roads in areas adjoining LOC, especially in Nowshera and Sunderbani.

Taking serious note of dilapidated condition of Rajouri-Thanamandi road, the DDC fixed timeline of one week for filling up of all potholes, improving of drainage and removal of encroachment alongside the road. He further emphasised on completion of DPR for double laning of the road for earliest taking up of construction work.