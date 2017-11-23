DDC reviews progress of DBT implementation

STATE TIMES NEWS
POONCH: District Development Commissioner Tariq Ahmad Zarga reviewed the progress in operationalisation / implementation of the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme with district officers in a meeting held on Wednesday. Operationalization of direct transfer benefit (DBT) with respect to Central Sponsored Scheme (CSS) and State Sponsored Schemes( SSS) of different department, were discussed threadbare in the meeting .
DDC impressed upon the concerned district officers to expedite the implementation of the PFMS and DBT scheme in order to maintain transparency and promptness in implementation of welfare schemes. While speaking, Zargar said PFMS & DBT will not only infuse efficiency in administration but also ensure transparency and accountability in the use of public funds. Officers were asked to gear up the process of registration on PFMS & DTB portal and set the process ready for implementation of the said scheme and progress in regard to Aadhaar seeding, data validation of beneficiaries across all schemes and uploading of beneficiary data on the PFMS and State DBT Portal.
Present in the meeting were District Horticulture Officer, District Social Welfare Officer, Chief Medical Officer and officers from Rural Development Department.
