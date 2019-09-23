DDC reviews progress of banks

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: DCC/DLRC meeting was convened on Monday at the DDC Office, Kathua to review the flow of credit, performance of banks in key areas relating to deposits, advances under priority sector, Govt. Sponsored Schemes, lending for the quarters ended 30 June 2019 and performance of RSETI, Kathua.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Raghav Langer, DDC Kathua and convened by Narain Singh, LDM. The prominent persons who attended the meeting were ACD Sukhpaul Singh Kathua, Uttam Singh, CPO, Kathua, Rahul Sharma LDO (RBI), Vinay Gupta (J&K Bank) Cluster Head, S.P.Sharma, (PNB), Amit Laira, RM (JK Grameen Bank), Arun Gupta, CAO Kathua, Babu Ram GM (DIC), Ramneek Singh, PO, (DUDA), representative from (AH), (NRLM), Harvinder Singh (KVIB), Harun Naik (Handloom), Aklesh Raina Director SBI RSETI and officers from banks, Govt departments.

Dr. Raghav Langer reviewed the progress of CD ratio, cases under KCC, New KCC( Dairy, Poultry, Fisheries and Sheep Husbandry), PMEGP – KVIB / KVIC / DIC / NULM, NRLM Handloom / Handicraft, PMAY with special emphasis on credit linkage of beneficiaries under these schemes. He emphasized upon banks to simplify the systems and procedures so that maximum beneficiaries are credit linked under various schemes for generation of employment amongest the needy and poor people. He counseled all the officers of banks and Govt departments to exercise empathy towards poverty stricken people, which is bound to ensure the achievement of their set targets.