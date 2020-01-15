DDC reviews preparedness for National Voters Day celebration

STATE TIMES news

RAMBAN: District Develo-pment Commissioner Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan today chaired a meeting of officers and reviewed the preparedness of celebration of “National Voters Day” 2020 across the district.

Deputy DEO Ravinder Sharma, DSP Asgar Malik, BDOs, DSWO, AD Employment, Tehsildars and various other officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

DDC, who is also District Election Officer, said that to mark Commission’s foundation day besides encouraging more young voters to take part in the political process, “National Voters’ Day” will be celebrated on 25th of January. DDC said that eligible voters would be enrolled on time and handed over their Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) on January 25.

During the meeting a threadbare discussion was also held on events to be organised during the celebration at Higher Secondary School, Ramban besides other places.

All the SDMs and Tehsildars were directed to ensure participation of other departments including ASHA and Anganwadi to celebrate National Voters Day in their respective jurisdictions as per guidelines.