DDC reviews physical, financial progress under various sectors

DODA: District Development Commissioner Bhawani Rakwal on Friday convened a meeting to assess physical and financial progress under various sectors besides progress made in the implementation of the directions issued by the Chief Minister during public outreach programme held in December 2017, here.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Mohd Hanief Malik, ADC Pawan Kumar, ADC Bhaderwah Imam din, ACR Tariq Hussain Naik, ACD Akhter Qazi, CPO Yoginder Katoch, AD Planning Waseem Raja, Executive Engineers of R&B, PHE, PDD, JKPCC, CMO, CEO besides various other district and sectoral officers.

During the meeting, discussion and a detailed review with regard to status of work completion and funds utilisation under District Plan, State Plan, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Mega Projects, MPLAD funds , CDF etc were held and the concerned officers were directed to expedite the pace of work and finish it within allotted timelines.

DDC stressed on proper monitoring of the projects to ensure quality works and strict adherence to the timelines. The officers from various departments gave details of the ongoing development works in different parts of district under their respective departments.

DDC further reviewed the action taken status on the directions issued by the Chief Minster during public outreach programme held on 10th of Dec 2017 and asked the concerned to keep the work list on priority and finish the work by the end of this financial year.