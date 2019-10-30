DDC reviews performance of banks at DLRC meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

Poonch: District Development Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav on Wednesday reviewed the performance of banks for the quarter ending September 2019 here at a meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC).

The meeting was organised by Lead Bank Office J&K Bank, Poonch and was attended by Lead District Manager (LDM) A.K Gupta, LDO RBI Ashish Sharma, Cluster Head J&K Bank Parvaiz Ahmed, Director RSETI Sukhbir Singh, DDM NABARD Kanav Sharma, Chief Horticulture officer Rajinder Kumar Sharma besides senior functionaries of the concerned Banks and line Departments.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on CD ratios of the banks, identification of beneficiaries, flow of credit, assistance under Government sponsored schemes, performances of banks under District Credit Plan (DCP), achievements made under the above said Quarter, monitoring initiatives, Credit Plus activities, and many alike.

The DDC impressed upon the bankers to put in added efforts to increase the CD ratio by focusing on potential areas. He further stressed on better coordination among banks and government departments for bringing improvement in CD ratio.

He directed banks with low CD ratio to meet their basic targets. He further directed to organize financial literacy camps and submit the details of the same in his office. Stressing on spreading financial literacy among the masses, the DDC instructed the concerned departments to reach out to the common people to conduct awareness camps for Housing, Education loans and Government sponsored schemes. He further directed Director RSETI to advertise the training programs under RSETI through radio newspaper and local TV channels.

The DDC also sought status of different loan cases for animal and sheep husbandry. He asked the Banks and the concerned departments to motivate and identify a maximum number of potential beneficiaries under centrally sponsored schemes such as MUDRA, PMJJBY, PMSBY and other welfare schemes. He also gave directions for monthly review meeting of PMEGP cases under KVIB and KVIC.