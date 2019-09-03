DDC reviews Muharram arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan, on Tuesday chaired day-long public outreach camps at Nilgrath and Kullan areas in the district where he listened to the public grievances and also took stock of the arrangements put in place for the hassle-free conduct of Muharram majlisis and processions.

ADDC Ganderbal, ADC Ganderbal, CEO Sonamarg Development Authority, Exen R&B, DIO Ganderbal, AD FCS&CA besides other cocnerned and a large gathering of general public were also present on the occasion.

During these camps, DDC interacted with the public and heard their grievances and directed the concerned to resolve the public issues on priority.

A number of individuals and representatives from Shia community put forward their issues pertaining to their areas including health, electric electricity, sanitation, beautification of Nallah at Nilgrath, repair of inner roads at Nilgrath and Kullan, proper lighting arrangements around Imambaras, and various other issues before the DDC.

The DDC instructed the concerned to ensure prompt redressal of the public grievances. He said that sustained efforts are afoot to accelerate the pace of development in the district so as to provide people all basic facilities especially in far-flung areas.