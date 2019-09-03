DDC reviews Muharram arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS GANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Hashmat Ali Khan, on Tuesday chaired day-long public outreach camps at Nilgrath and Kullan areas in the district where he listened to the public grievances and also took stock of the arrangements put in place for the hassle-free conduct of Muharram majlisis and processions. ADDC Ganderbal, ADC Ganderbal, CEO Sonamarg Development Authority, Exen R&B, DIO Ganderbal, AD FCS&CA besides other cocnerned and a large gathering of general public were also present on the occasion. During these camps, DDC interacted with the public and heard their grievances and directed the concerned to resolve the public issues on priority. A number of individuals and representatives from Shia community put forward their issues pertaining to their areas including health, electric electricity, sanitation, beautification of Nallah at Nilgrath, repair of inner roads at Nilgrath and Kullan, proper lighting arrangements around Imambaras, and various other issues before the DDC. The DDC instructed the concerned to ensure prompt redressal of the public grievances. He said that sustained efforts are afoot to accelerate the pace of development in the district so as to provide people all basic facilities especially in far-flung areas.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper