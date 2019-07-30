DDC reviews health sector schemes, patient care scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Angrez Singh Rana today reviewed the implementation of Health Sector schemes-Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroygya Yojna and health and other wellness programmes besides general patient care in the hospitals, here at a meeting. The meeting was attended by Joint Director (P&S) Mohammad Iqbal, CMO, Dr. Abdul Majeed, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, Dr. SD Attri, BMOs of Paddar, Chatroo and Kishtwar besides concerned officers and officials of health department.

The issuance of Ayushman Bharat Gold card, availability of medicines, status of Health and Wellness Center, ambulance services, Jan Aushadhi stores, Biomedical Waste Management were discussed and reviewed in detail.

The CMO, while giving details of financial and physical progress in 04 medical blocks of the dsitrict, informed that a total of 116 health institutions are catering to health care needs of about 2.60 lakh population of the district.

It was given out that 29,000 people have been covered under Ayushman Bharat Scheme wherein 80 people have been provided financial assistance and medical treatment under the scheme.

The DDC directed the CMO to register each and every eligible beneficiary as well as left out family members under Ayushman bharat.