DDC reviews functioning of RDD department

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR : The District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana took a review meeting with the officers of RDD Kishtwar and reviewed the developmental scenario and implementation of various schemes of the department.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Imam Din, Assistant Commissioner (Dev.) Kishtwar Anil Kumar Chandail , BDOs and AD plg ACD Office Kishtwar.

The chair was informed that works under various schemes are in progress in all the blocks of the district.

DDC took strong note regarding low performance in some indicators under MGNREGA likewise person days generation , FTOs, geotagging etc. He also expressed his anguish over the lackdiasical performance under PMAY. He directed the officers to cater the pace of works under both schemes and strictly directed the officers to achieve the desired targets with in a week’s time positively.

The Officers were directed to work in tandem with the newly elected PRI’s to fulfill the development goals of the Panchayat. He further directed to constitue five members ward level Vigilance and monitoring commitees in Panchayat with one woman member and one member from SC,ST community each who will vigorously monitor the quality of works.

He further warned all the officers/ officials of the concerned department to remain proactive and sincere towards their legitimate duties and said that one who shows laxity and non-perfomance shall be dealt strictly including the incorporation of red entries in his service book.

DDC directed ACD to ensure regular conduct of social audits in presence of maximum members of gram sabha

He further directed that villagers/ stakeholders be prior informed about social audits, monitoring committees through drum beating , posters, etc.

BDOs were directed to ensure the inclusion of left out beneficiaries I,e Non SECC deserving beneficiaries under SBM by the end of month.

DDC further stressed towards the plantation drive of mullberry tress under MGNREGA in convergence and collaboration with Sericulture department in each block wherein at first instance at least 02 kanals of State land in each block shall be covered for mulberry plantation on pilot basis. He also instructed BDOs to redress the public grievances with utmost priority besides he directed them to work with added zeal and efficacy so that the set out targets would be achieved well in time

DDC directed to complete all the ongoing works of development of playgrounds under Khelo India within ten days positively.