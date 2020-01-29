DDC reviews bottlenecks impending NH-44 four lane project

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan convened a meeting with officers, representatives of NHAI and construction agencies working on four laning project of NH-44 to resolve land acquisition and other confronting issues.

ADC Ashok Sharma, Project Director NHAI, Parshotam Kumar, SDMs, Tehsildars, DFOs, Executive Engineers, CHO, representatives of the companies, Navayuga, HCC, GAMMON India, NHAI besides officer from Revenue and Forest department were present in the meeting.

DDC assured the companies engaged on job for removing all bottlenecks on National Highway and other construction sites. He discussed all the issues and passed on directions to concerned officers for timely redressal of the same.

He reviewed the progress of work stretch wise and fixed the time line for the completion of same. He directed the Executive Engineer TLMDL to ensure shifting of identified tower in safer place so that road construction work can be completed.