DDC reviews arrangements for R-Day celebrations

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh today convened a meeting with the concerned officers to review the arrangements to be put in place for the smooth celebration of Republic Day-2020.

Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas, ADC Sher Singh, ASP Liyaqat Ali, SE PHE Manish Bhatt, SE PWD PC Tanoch, Executive Engineer PWD Mohd Zubair, Executive Engineer PHE Mushtaq Ahmed, Executive Engineer PMGSY Executive Engineer PDD Munshi Khan, Executive Engineer REW Noor Ali, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Mohd Ashraf, Assistant Commissioner Development Sushil Khajuria, Chief Agriculture Officer, Janak Raj, District Panchayat Officer Dr.Abdul Khabir, District Treasury Officer Imran Mehmood, District Culture Officer Alam Dar and other senior officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

A detailed discussion was held on various points including decoration of the main venue ground, seating arrangements, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water/tanker service, barricading of venue, medical aid camp, availability of ambulance, deployment of fire tenders, transportation facilities, invitations, cleanliness and sanitation. Special emphasis was laid on refreshments, transportation, mobile toilets and changing room facilities for participating students.

The Chair was informed that the day would begin with playing of Shehnai Vadan by Information Department followed by flag hoisting by VIP at DPL Ground Rajouri and march past by District Police, NCC, CRPF, Schools and various educational institutions besides culture programmes, skits and physical display would also be presented by the students.

DDC asked the concerned officers to maintain coordination in making arrangements pertaining to their departments. He directed the concerned officers and agencies to ensure that all arrangements should be well in place for making national function a grand success.