DDC reviews arrangements for R-Day celebration

RAMBAN: To discuss arrangements for celebration of Republic Day function 2018 in the district, a meeting of district and senior officers of different departments convened under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai, here today.

It was decided in the meeting that the main function will be held in the District Police Line, where the VIP would unfurl the national flag followed by march past of contingents drawn from district police, IRP, CRPF, FPF, NCC and students of various educational institutions. Cultural programme would also be presented by the students of different educational institutions during the function.

Discussion was held regarding arrangements of seating, barricading, security, traffic regulation, drinking water, power supply, sanitation, first aid, deployment of buses and fire tenders.

DDC directed the engineers of R&B, PHE & PDD to ensure effective arrangements of barricading, seating and drinking water supply besides uninterrupted power supply on the day.

The Executive Officer Municipality was asked for proper cleanliness of stadium and town well in advance and CMO for deployment of mobile van with staff and medicines at function site.