DDC reviews arrangements for forthcoming annual Yatras

BHADARWAH: District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode today reviewed arrangements for forthcoming annual pilgrimages being conducted in the district particularly Kailash and Mani Mahesh Yatra 1st and 2nd.

Senior Superintendent of Police Doda Mumtaz Ahmad, CEO BDA, ASP Bhaderwah, SDPO Bhaderwah, Tehsildar Bhaderwah, BMO Bhaderwah, BDO Bhaderwah , Executive Engineer R&B Bhaderwah, representatives of various other departments and President Sanathan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah, Kailash Sewa Sangh and others were present in the meeting.

President Sanathan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah informed the meeting about the dates and schedules of forthcoming Kailash and Mani Mahesh Yatras in the district and sought cooperation from District administration in smooth and successful conduct of these events.

President SDS informed that 1st and 2nd Mani Mahesh Yatra would be conducted from 11th August and 24th August 2019 respectively while Kailash Yatra is scheduled to be held from 26th August to 28th August 2019.

The Sanathan Dharam Sabha called upon administration to make foolproof security arrangements for the pilgrims and ensure maintenance of roads, availability of drinking water, presence of medical staffs along the route of Yatra, accommodation of pilgrims, arrangements of buses, arrangements of firewood at yatra venues, arrangements of power through Generators besides other facilities.

DDC assured that chopper service will also be provided for the pilgrims of Kailash Yatra supervised by Bhaderwah Development Authority.

Regarding Security, he asked the ASP Bhaderwah to deploy sufficient number of police personnel along the Yatra routes to ensure safety of pilgrims. He further directed the ASP to ensure hassle free movement of vehicles carrying pilgrims.

Meanwhile, he asked the officers from forest department to clear the inconveniences along the traditional route besides making availability of firewood at kailash kund and at Hayan where Yatra will have a night halt.

He stressed on making adequate provision of drinking water on the yatra route to meet the requirement of huge rush of pilgrims expected this year. He further asked the R&B department to clear the landslides on Bhaderwah Chamba road.

It was decided that a medical team would be sent with the Yatra in addition to the staff being posted at different halts enroute.