DDC reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements at Nunwan, Chandanwari

STATE TIMES NEWS

ANANTNAG: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag Khalid Jahangir on Tuesday chaired a meeting at Nunwan and Chandanwadi base camps with the line departments to review the arrangements to be put in place for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) -2019.

The CEO PDA, CMO Anantnag, SE PDD, XEn R&B, EO MC Pahalgam, representatives of Tourism, Forest, PHE Departments & Shri Amarnath Shrine Board were present in the meeting.

The CEO PDA appraised DDC about the snow clearance on track from Chandanwadi to Holy Cave and informed that snow has been cleared from Pishoo top to Zojipal. He added that the labours are on the job of snow clearance from Zojipal to Sheshnag, Sheshnag to Woavbal top and the track upto MG top will be cleared within 10 days.

The DDC directed CEO PDA to ensure snow clearance of the track, necessary repairs and renovation of the track, repairs at tentage sites Sheshnag, Panjtarni and Holy Cave upto 15th June 2019 so that other facilities including drinking water, power supply by Gen Sets, installation of toilets, bathrooms, dumping of essential commodities like rice, sugar, K.oil, Choker, firewood, LPG and medical facilities can be ensured before the upcoming SANJY-2019.

The DDC directed CMO Anantnag to ensure all the medicare facilities including oxygen cylinders at identified locations, life-saving drugs, availability of doctors and paramedics round the clock at all the halting stations and ambulance services at Base Camp Nunwan and Chandanwadi.

The PHE Department was directed to provide 580 water connections for Bathrooms and toilets at Base Camp Nunwan and also to provide 146 PPs at the site.

The DDC later visited Base Camp Nunwan, tentage site, Langer site, STP at Nunwan. He also visited Chandanwari to take stock of the arrangements to be put in place for the ensuing SANJY-2019. He also visited main gate and directed Xen R&B for early completion of truss work of the main gate. He also visited Langer sites and access point Chandanwari, 25 bedded hospital, Sanitation works, power and drinking water facilities, functioning of toilets and other facilities to ensure smooth conduct of the Yatra.