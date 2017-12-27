DDC Reasi reviews R-Day arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: District Development Commissioner, Prasanna Ramaswamy G on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers of various departments to review the arrangements being put in place for Republic Day celebration-2018.

The DDC discussed arrangements pertaining to seating, public address system, barricading, traffic management, security, sanitation, water and power supply, cultural programmes, march past etc. He asked the concerned officers to put in place all necessary arrangements well in time. He also constituted various teams of officers for smooth celebration of the national event.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Ramesh Chander, SSP Tahir Bhat, ACD M.Y. Malik, DPO ICDS Surinder Sharma, CPO Harbans Lal, DPO Harpal Singh, DTO Jivtesh Singh, Executive Engineer PDD Thakur Dass and other concerned officers.