DDC Reasi meets BDC Chairpersons, discusses key issues

State Times News

REASI: District Development Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib today chaired a meeting with Block Development Chairpersons to discuss their key issues and concerns at the district headquarters.

ADDC, Ramesh Chander, District Panchayat Officer, Parvinder Kaur besides Block Development Officers were present on the occasion.

The meeting was called to finalize issues pertaining to official seat and relevant documentary work like identity cards of the elected chairpersons.

The DDC took block wise stock of seating arrangement of BDC chairpersons. She also assured them that funds will be released according to the needs of these offices.

DDC entrusted the chairpersons with the responsibility to ensure that benefits of various government schemes reach the people. She also called upon all chairpersons to hold monthly meetings with all block officers as well as all members of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

The DDC informed the elected members about initiatives of Union Government like Jal Shakti and Har Ghar Nal Se Jal schemes and sought their active participation. She also informed them about upcoming Job Fair to be conducted on December 23 and highlighted their role in spreading awareness among eligible job seekers.

The BDC chairpersons were also informed about forming Biodiversity Management Committees, Village Level Water Sanitation Committee and others for development of their respective blocks.