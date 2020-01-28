DDC Ramban visits railway site at Banihal, meets people

State Times News

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ramban Nazim Zai Khan along with senior officers and railway authorities today visited Railway tunnel site to review the status of construction work at Bankoot area of Banihal sub Division.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban Anita Sharma, ADC, Ashok Sharma, SDM, Zaheer Abass, Tehsildar and officer of Railway and construction agencies. He also visited the sinking site of tunnel in Bankoot and directed SDM and Tehsildar to shift people residing within 125 meter area of sinking site to safer places to avoid any untoward in near future.

Meantime affected people met with the DDC and apprised him about their problems and apprehensions. Responding to the demands of people, he assured that house damage compensation to the affected people and rent would be provided to them for temporarily accommodation, he added.

He assured adequate safer land for the graveyard and Railway authorities were directed to maintain the graveyard besides developing a park in the area for the convenience of locals.

Enroute various deputations of Banihal, Khari and Ramsoo areas lead by the Sarpanches met with the DDC and highlighted their demand and issues related to up gradation of roads, construction of bridges, power, water and ration supply. He passed on spot directions to concerned officers for redressal of their genuine demand on priority basis.

People thanked the DDC and other senior officers administration to conduct regular visit in for flung areas to listen and resolve their problems.