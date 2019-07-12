DDC Ramban reviews solid waste management

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Showkat Aijaz Bhat today reviewed the implementation of Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules here at a meeting of District Level Task Force (DLTF).

The meeting was attended by CJM Ramban, Pardeep Kumar, CPO Kasturi Lal, CEO AH Fani, Dy. SP Mohammad Asgar and other concerned officers.

The DLFT has been constituted by the National Green Tribunal comprising Chief Judicial Magistrate, Divisional Officer, State Pollution Control Board and Dy. Superintendent of Police for implementation of Solid Waste Management rules 2016 in the district.

The DDC directed the EO municipality and officers of the pollution control board to monitor the already existing dumping sites. The EO was also directed to install dustbins at prominent places in the city and ensure that the dumping sites and new identified sites for SWM plants are in concurrence with the SWM rules 2016.

Similarly, the Chief Education Officer was directed to conduct awareness programmes to educate the students about the management and hazards created by the solid waste thrown outside unregulated.