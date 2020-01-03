DDC Ramban reviews R-Day arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan today chaired a meeting of District, Sectroal, Police and Army officers to review the arrangements to celebrate Republic Day 2020.

SSP Ramban, Anita Sharma, ADC, Ashok Sharma, Officers of Army and paramilitary forces, CMO, Executive Engineers of PDD, PHE, PWD and PMGSY, and senior officers of different departments attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting to hold the main function at the District Police Line where the VIP would unfurl the national flag followed by march past by contingents drawn from district police, IRP, CRPF, FPF, NCC and students of various educational institutions. Cultural programme would also be presented by the students of various educational institutions during the function.

Threadbare discussion was held regarding arrangements for seating, barricading, security, traffic regulation, drinking water and power supply, sanitation, first aid, deployment of buses , fire tenders etc. The DDC directed the R&B, PHE & PDD to ensure arrangements of barricading, seating and drinking water supply besides uninterrupted power supply on the day of function. The Executive Officer municipality was directed for proper cleanliness of venue and town besides CMO was asked for deployment of mobile van with staff and medicines at function site. DDC constituted various committees for ensuring smooth celebration of R-day in the district.