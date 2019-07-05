DDC Ramban reviews functioning of civic bodies

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, (DDC) Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today reviewed the functioning of civic bodies here at a meeting of representatives of Municipal Committees of Ramban, Batote and Banihal. ADDC, Nawab Din, CPO, Dr. Kasturi Lal, XEN, PWD, DSWO, ALC, Tehsildars, President of MC Banihal, Farooq Ahmed Wani, President of MC Ramban, Amit Bharti, President MC Batote, S. Ravinder Singh, EOs of MCs, Members of MCs and various other concerned officers also attended the meeting. Responding to issue of establishment of solid waste management plant in all the three MCs of district, the DDC directed the concerned Tehsildar to prepare the revenue documents and handover the land identified at Dalwas for the purpose to MC Batote. Tehsildar Ramban was asked to take President MC and EO to finalize the land identified for the Solid Waste management plant in Ramban, while XEN local bodies was directed to start the work of plant at identified land in Banihal.

Tehsildars were also directed to identify land for the construction of Slaughter house in all MCs. PDD and PHE departments were directed to ensure regular and uninterrupted water and power supply in the towns of the district. BEACON was directed to maintain the Maitra Jullah Bridge.

The DDC impressed upon the representatives of MCs to hold awareness camps to sensitize the urban public about various welfare schemes launched by the state and centre government including PM- KISSAN, AYUSHMAN BHARAT, PMSYM and PMAY-U. He also called for holding camps on drugs de-addiction, health and sanitation.